Big news from Sami Zayn.

The WWE superstar announced on social media that he will be doing a live comedy special on Saturday May 11th in California as a part of the ‘Netflix is a Joke’ festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

So excited about this! I will be doing a live comedy show as part of @NetflixIsAJoke Festival in LA. Tickets go on sale Friday 4/5.

PRESALE tix available TOMORROW, Thursday 4/4 with Promo code: SAMI @LiveNationCmdy https://t.co/4gjK5Sdvdn pic.twitter.com/wd0cqJmA3x — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 3, 2024

When he’s not writing material for his comedy show Zayn has been training for his massive showdown with GUNTHER on night one of WrestleMania 40, with the Ring General’s WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line.