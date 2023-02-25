WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown from Indiana. The list includes Bray Wyatt cutting a promo, Sami Zayn confronting Jimmy Uso, and more drama between the Mysterio family. Check out the full video and list below.

10. “Can you keep a secret?” Cryptic Bray Wyatt promo

9. “Submission magician” Shayna Baszler submits Natalya

8. “Dodging trouble” LA Knight hits Kofi Kingston with huge slam during match

7. “Power if Imperium” GUNTHER wins six-man tag match for his faction

6. “The right note” Kofi Kingston defeats LA Knight thanks to Xavier Woods

5. “Who’s your mami?” Dominik Mysterio segment with Charlotte Flair

4. “The disrespect” Dominik Mysterio costs Rey his match with Karrion Kross

3. “Viking brawl” The Viking Raiders brawl with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

2. “Pushed to the edge” Rey Mysterio confronts his son Dominik

1. “Cracks in The Bloodline” Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso brawl