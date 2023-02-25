Drew McIntyre has made his WrestleMania Hollywood plans known and those plans involve Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

The Scottish Warrior spoke with WWE on SmackDown Lowdown where he was asked about appearing at ringside for the Imperium’s opening tag match last night. McIntyre didn’t hesitate to call out the Ring General and let it be known that he has a title he wants.

Five weeks until WrestleMania. I want GUNTHER, and I want the Intercontinental Championship.

Rumors are that McIntyre will indeed get his showdown with GUNTHER at the Showcase of the Immortals, but that the match will also involve Sheamus, who has had his own feud brewing with GUNTHER dating back to last year’s Clash at the Castle.

