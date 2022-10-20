Sami Zayn made an appearance on WWE Deutschland to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his wild match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where they used various weapons, including a giant mouse trap.

“It’s one of my favorite matches ever,” Zayn said. “I don’t think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who’s never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it. … I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons.”