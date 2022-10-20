WWE Shop is selling Kane signature series replica Title belts for $499.

Fans can get their belt as pre-ordering is now available. Fans can check out the championship by clicking here. The following description is listed:

For over 25 years, The Big Red Monster has scorched a path of destruction through the WWE landscape, wounding everyone from Superstars to executives and even celebrities when he gives in to his demonic impulses. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kane’s explosive debut with this Signature Series Championship replica title belt. Serving as an homage to The Demon’s unparalleled career, this custom belt is sure to stand out in any discerning fan’s WWE collection. Just remember that the fire still burns, so be sure to display this commemorative collectible somewhere safe.