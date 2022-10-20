While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship.

Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the only bout on the card worth watching.

“That’s a big ticket. That’s a big ticket item. Signed the SummerSlam ‘92, signed the actual ticket. To me, that’s a big one… That’s a big one to be at. 92,000. I wish I could have been a fan and been there for that day even though I think my match was probably the only one worth watching.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling