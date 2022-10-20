New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Strong will return to Los Angeles in November for the Detonation 2022 tapings on Sunday, November 20th, at the Vermont Hollywood.

Tickets for the tapings go on sale this Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, with prices ranging from $25 to $90.

Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, David Finlay, and Hikuleo are advertised to appear.

Last year’s Detonation tapings were headlined by “Filthy” Tom Lawlor defending the Openweight title against Rosser.