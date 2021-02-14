According to Slam Wrestling and later confirmed by Fightful Select, AEW superstar Sammy Guevara has upset President Tony Khan for voicing his displeasure about an angle he was to be involved in with IMPACT Wrestling.

Reports are that the Spanish Sex God, who quit the Inner Circle faction on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, was headed to Nashville to shoot the angle, which was originally pitched by Chris Jericho. Guevara later raised some complaints about the direction of the story, a move that got back to IMPACT Wrestling’s team and led to the angle being pulled/delayed.

There are some on the AEW management side who are worried that Guevara’s actions could negatively affect the two promotions working relationship, but Fightful adds that they’ve spoken to both sides and it is “something that can be overcome.” Word is that former world champion Chris Jericho had to reach out to Don Callis in order to prevent Guevara from working the taping.

It is also noted that there were no AEW talents at the most recent IMPACT tapings, but there is still the possibility that they add some videos or vignettes to post-production, much like they did with the Kenny Omega promos and the Tony Khan/Tony Schiavone paid ads.

