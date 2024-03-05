Sammy Guevara has been suspended by AEW.

According to Fightful Select, the Spanish-Sex God is serving suspension in connection to his February 14th Rampage matchup against Jeff Hardy. While Guevara did pick up a win in the match, he accidentally broke Hardy’s nose on a botched shooting star press. Moments after the injury Guevara picked up Hardy for his GTH finisher, which is what he’s being suspended for as it did not follow the company’s concussion protocol.

Fightful adds that they have not been told how long Guevara will be suspended for. It is noted that he did wrestle Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW programming well after the Hardy match took place. Guevara has yet to comment.