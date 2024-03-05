An update on WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The company has been hosting one-two major shows a year in Saudi Arabia dating back to 2018. The last time WWE was in the Middle East was for the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event last May, which saw Seth Rollins crowned as the first WWE heavyweight champion. Well, a new report has surfaced revealing The Fed’s plans for this year.

According to PW Insider, WWE will be looking to run its Saudia Arabia premium live event in May once again. Whether that will be Night of Champions or a different name has yet to be determined. WWE themselves have yet to officially confirm the news. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.