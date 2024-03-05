Days later and Sting’s final matchup at AEW Revolution has been the talk of the wrestling town.

The Icon went out on top as he and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks to retain the AEW tag team titles in an epic and bloody affair, one that was fitting for the Hall of Famer’s legendary career. However, if Sting had it his way he would have went out on his back, and said as much during the post-Revolution media scrum.

When Sting was asked if he had any resistance towards coming out a winner at Revolution he had this to say:

Yeah, there was a little resistance to going out undefeated. There was resistance to going out as champions. There was resistance to even getting a chance to be World Tag Champs [laughs], but it’s okay. It all worked out. I’m happy with it all.

If you missed the post-Revolution media scrum you can check it out below.

