AEW superstar and former multi-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Sign-It-Live, where the Spanish-Sex God answered a number of questions on the pro-wrestling industry including one about the very first Blood & Guts cage match between The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle back in 2021.

The bout was set at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida as the COVID-19 pandemic was still parading throughout the U.S and making it difficult for large events to be held. MJF would secure the win for his team when he threatened to throw the great Chris Jericho from the top, a threat he eventually delivered on. Guevara reveals that he wanted to be the one thrown originally, but Jericho was taking the spot.

“I did try to get thrown off the cage in that first one. Because [Jericho] was taking it. But in the second one, Chris texted me and said ‘We can do whatever you want this year.’ And we saw what happened.”

Guevara was thrown from the top in Blood & Guts II by Eddie Kingston. The two have been feuding ever since, with Kingston recently challenging Guevara to a solos match at ALL OUT next month.

