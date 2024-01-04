The AEW World Champion will be in the house next Wednesday night.

After cutting a promo backstage at AEW Worlds End 2023, which opened up the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2024 on Wednesday night, Samoa Joe will make his first live appearance since beating MJF for the AEW World Championship next week.

During this week’s show, it was announced by the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz that AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will make his Daily’s Place debut when he appears live next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, FL.

