Samoa Joe breaks down one of his most iconic moves, the “nope” spot.

The AEW world champion occasionally is in a situation where an opponent has him stunned and climbs the top rope to hit a maneuver. However, when they jump, Joe yells “nope” and casually walks away as they crash into the mat. The King of Television has been doing the spot since his days with ROH and TNA, and make it even more popular with his runs in NXT, WWE, and AEW.

Joe spoke about the logic behind the spot during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

As a small youth in my younger days, if I saw something large or very destructive coming toward me, it was only natural to step aside. It’s not rocket science. The cavemen understood this, too. If you see a rock coming toward you from the top of the hill, move a little to the left.

