The injury demon has returned to claim more time on CM Punk’s career.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer reports that the Second City Saint suffered a significant injury during his performance in the Royal Rumble matchup. The report states that WWE currently SPECULATES that it is a torn triceps, but the full nature of what the injury is and how bad has yet to be confirmed. Punk is still slated to appear on tonight’s Raw in Tampa, where he will be addressing the potential injury and what it means for his WWE future.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan adds that Punk waved off doctors towards the end of the matchup before his final interaction with Cody Rhodes, who went on to win the Rumble matchup. Some fans speculated online that the injury occurred when Drew McIntyre hit Punk with his future-shock DDT, as Punk noticeably grabbed his arm and rolled to the corner afterward.

