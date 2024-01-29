If you missed this past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event then you missed the returns of Andrade El Idolo and Naomi. Both stars made appearances in their respective Royal Rumble matchups after having stints with other companies. A new report has since surfaced revealing details about their WWE future.

According to Fightful Select, Naomi will be working the SmackDown brand going forward. This comes after she had a successful run in TNA, which included one-reign as Knockouts Champion. The belief was that WWE had an interest in Naomi for over a year but they were in a temporary hiring freeze and by the time that was lifted she had obligations to TNA.

As for Andrade, the former AEW star will be working the Raw brand going forward for now, and could even be appearing on the show tonight. His last match with AEW took place at Worlds End, where he lost to Miro. His wife, fellow WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, greatly pushed for his return. Flair is currently on the SmackDown brand but she is out or a while with injury so there’s a chance that Andrade gets move to SmackDown when she returns.

Both Andrade and Naomi are officially signed to new deals with WWE. Stay tuned.