Samoa Joe puts Jon Moxley on notice.

The AEW world champion spoke about the Death Rider during his recent interview with Justin Barasso from Sports Illustrated. When Joe was asked about Moxley challenging NJPW star Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship the King of Television stated that was happening because Moxley is afraid of him.

Moxley doing that, it doesn’t surprise me at all. If I were MOX, I’d look to take someone else’s belt, too. He wants to fight any other champion in the world but me. There was thought behind what he did. Let’s not deny that.

Joe continues, stating that he will give Moxley a real perspective on what winning another world title would actually mean.

That gets back to the wonder of AEW: it’s a worldwide marketplace. You can compete against champions from around the world, not just hidden in your own pocket dimension where no one else can get it. If Mox wants to parade that belt around the real world’s champion, I’d be more than happy to give him a better perspective on where his championship reign really stands.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite Joe will be defending the title against FTW Champion HOOK, the Handsome Devil’s first opportunity at the world title since he debuted in 2021.