Samoa Joe is very open to defending the AEW world title against one of the industry’s greatest legends.

The King of Television was asked by WhatCulture if he would consider giving a world title opportunity to Sting as The Icon continues his path towards AEW Revolution, where he will wrestle his retirement match. Joe says that Sting is one of the most iconic figures in pro-wrestling, one that has created and continues to create incredible memories.

100 percent. We would always give Sting a shot at the championship. When you talk about Sting’s career on the whole. Icon, it’s a commonly used term, when you dip into your head and think about the iconic figures in pro wrestling, Sting is top four, maybe even higher. He’s the embodiment of a lot of wrestling fans best memories. He was there from the painted face to the splash in the corner to the death drop. So many great memories are attributed to him. To see him wrap up a career that has been successful, it’s amazing to see a man live a career like that and to make a huge impact on the industry. He stayed fresh, he stayed relevant, he stayed out there. It’s an amazing feat that not many will ever replicate, probably ever.

