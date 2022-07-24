Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell Massachusetts featured Samoa Joe defending the ROH Television championship against longtime friend and rival, Jay Lethal.

Before the match even began Lethal and Joe brawled all over the arena, but Satnum Singh would get involved and help Lethal gain the upper hand. Once the bell rang Singh would get ejected from ringside, and the Samoan Submission Machine would take over…eventually defeating Lethal with the Coquina Clutch.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The distraction of Sonjay gives Jay Lethal the opportunity to take advantage of Samoa Joe! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/l3CQSSGlCK — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Death Before Dishonor can be found here.