Bryan Danielson has been cleared to compete in AEW.

The American Dragon announced at today’s San Diego Comic-Con that he will be facing Daniel Garcia on this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, his first matchup since the Anarchy in the Arena brawl at Double or Nothing back in May. On that night Danielson suffered a concussion, and was forced to miss a ton of action, including his participation in Blood & Guts and The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

AEW has since released a clip of Danielson’s announcement, which came to the surprise of Chris Jericho, who was also on the panel for the event. You can check that out below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN:

-Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW women’s championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

-Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

-Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal