Lucha libre star Samuray Del Sol recently joined D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast to discuss his run in WWE, which included his thoughts on his U.S. championship reign, how much he enjoyed working with the Miz, and how he wishes he was able to clash with Rey Mysterio while he was there. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his run as WWE U.S. champion and working with the Miz:

Miz is one of my favorite matches too because he’s such a great heel. Man, he’s such a great heel, he’s so easy to work with and so easy to just not even plan anything. I can just go out there and have a match with him. He’s that good. I admire his work and everything. I had fun working with Miz too. Yeah man, he’s just so good. Man, he’s just so easy. I was having so much fun working with him on house shows and we even — he even pitched some good ideas of me dropping the title to him. I even pitched to drop the U.S. Title to Miz. But at the time, I’m like man, I’m having so much fun and he was pitching — we did a couple promos in the back. Like bro, if you just talk crap to me, I can just talk crap back to you. I’m like, ‘[We] can play off each other. This is cool and this is fun.’

Thinks WWE left a lot on the table between him and Rey Mysterio:

I was having fun creating the G.L.O.A.T, the greatest luchador of all-time. I was just doing my promos and I was just having fun with it. That’s another thing too, I’m still gonna continue as the G.L.O.A.T, I am the G.L.O.A.T and that’s pretty cool. I told Rey the whole thing about it. ‘I created this character because in the long run, I want to go against you.’ I’ve never wrestled against Rey. We’ve been on the same game show, Rey Mysterio and — but we never, ever wrestled and that’s one match I’ve always wanted. No, never. The only thing we did is very… I tried so hard. I didn’t care when I am gonna get eliminated, I want this moment, this part. This is — I just feel like this needs to happen. We just had like two seconds, which those two seconds meant a lot to me man. That face-to-face and I didn’t even say anything. He just came to me, like man, that whole — my whole career, I’ve always been compared to him which is an honor and I’ve proven myself to be a different person, to be a different character too, outside of WWE too as Samuray Del Sol, bringing ‘lucha lucha’ to the world of WWE and yeah, I just thought it was one of those moments and projects that I feel it was left on the table and I feel a lot of fans and a lot of Rey’s fans wanted to see too, because they always compared. They thought we were the same person and we’re not. But we’re in that ring, that moment, man, the messages, everything that I got, people wanted to see that match. They were like, ‘We had no idea you guys were the same. We thought you guys were the same.’ We’re like no, we’re different people, we’re different persons and we’re different — I’m the G.L.O.A.T., he’s the G.M.O.A.T, the greatest mask of all-time but I’m the greatest luchador of all-time and that’s the story. That’s the story. I’m the greatest lucha, why not?

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)