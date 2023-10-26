AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage, as well as a title match for Saturday’s Collision.

Santana and Ortiz, who have been trading promos for weeks, will finally clash on Rampage. This match will be accompanied by a women’s four-way, with the winner challenging Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title on Saturday’s Collision.

LINEUP FOR 10/27 RAMPAGE:

-Santana vs. Ortiz

-Skye Blue vs. Abadon vs. Willow vs. Anna Jay (winner receives a shot at the AEW Women’s Title on Collision)

LINEUP FOR 10/28 COLLISION:

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s Championship