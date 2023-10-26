AEW has officially announced its new December pay-per-view.

It has been reported for the last several weeks that the promotion was eyeballing a new event this winter as they approach a deal to land on the Max streaming service. Now, we have confirmation on that show. On December 30th, AEW will be invading the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island New York for its first-ever Worlds End pay-per-view.

Earlier today it was reported that AEW filed to trademark Worlds End for entertainment purposes in the area of pro-wrestling events and exhibitions.