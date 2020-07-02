Santos Escobar Reveals New Name for His WWE NXT Stable

The new stable with WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde is now being called El Legado del Fantasma. The name was first revealed last week.
Escobar is the former El Hijo del Fantasma. Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash Night One episode saw the group hit the ring and Escobar cut a promo on how they plan to right the wrong of others to show everyone what a true lucha libre artist is. Escobar talked about how the lucha culture used to rule the ring but the historic tradition turned into a sideshow as fans settled and were led to believe that lucha libre is just a bunch of guys in masks doing flips. Escobar said that is wrong, and now his group will restore the honor of lucha and leave a legacy they can be proud of.
Escobar was then confronted by Drake Maverick, who was triple teamed for a second time two weeks ago. Drake removed his neck brace and rushed the ring but was beat down again. Breezango’s Fandango and Tyler Breeze then made the save and cleared the ring to stand tall with Drake.
Fandango issued a warning that Escobar and his group won’t be able to hide next Wednesday during Night Two of the Great American Bash. The announcers then confirmed the six-man match for next week.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
More than a mask.
El Legado del Fantasma has arrived to #WWENXT. #NXTGAB @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/fryyA3KgRJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
.@WWEMaverick is STILL STANDING. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/cnxvDEjm7E
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Challenge accepted?@WWEMaverick & #Breezango vs. #ElLegadoDelFantasma NEXT WEEK on night two of #NXTGAB? #WWENXT @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango @RaulMendozaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/y7Q08uxZoK
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
Neck brace and all, @WWEMaverick refuses to back down to El Legado del Fantasma… and so did #Breezango. #NXTGAB #WWENXT @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango @RaulMendozaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/z01KsEWLif
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
