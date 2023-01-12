Since making a comeback at AEW Full Gear 2022, Saraya has competed in two matches. At Full Gear, she defeated Britt Baker in a singles match, however, on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, she and Toni Storm lost a tag team match against Baker & Jamie Hayter.

Saraya has competed against male opponents previously in her career, therefore, she wouldn’t mind doing it again.

In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya discussed matches between men and women. Ronnie Radke, Saraya’s boyfriend, has expressed interest in watching her wrestle Chris Jericho, she said.

“It is, but you know, I feel people are really sensitive in this world, currently. It’s really hard to do matches like that without someone being offended by it. I would love to do matches like that. It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it. A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He’s such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline. I would love to wrestle one of the guys. If I have to beat up Chris Jericho, Jericho would be up for it. He doesn’t care, he’s a very selfless worker. He’s a good guy. He’ll wrestle anybody and if he has to let somebody win, he’ll be like, ‘Absolutely.’ There is never an ego there. He just wants to help people. I’m like, ‘Let me beat you. Let me beat you up.’ I’m gonna beat the shit out him, he’ll be fine,” she said with a laugh.

