WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks appears in the new episode of Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which is available for viewing on Disney+ as of this morning.

Banks appears in a supporting role and is billed by her real name of Mercedes Varnado. Her character is not named but she does have several lines and appears in a few key scenes, including battles.

Banks took to Twitter this morning to react to the big premiere.

“Can’t stop screaming, crying and smiling #Thankful [red heart emoji] @themandalorian,” she wrote.

You can see her full tweet below:

