Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia was headlined by the TNT title ladder matchup between current champion Sammy Guevara and challenger Scorpio Sky.

After a wild back-and-forth that saw a ton of high risk maneuvers, it would be Sky who would climb the ladder and take back the TNT championship, beginning his second reign with the belt in as many months. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@ScorpioSky out to an early advantage! It's the TNT Championship Ladder Match on #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kFsuwgeWPR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

#AndNew!!! @ScorpioSky has done it! Once again he is TNT Champion after that war with @sammyguevara! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yj7zWM7n7i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.