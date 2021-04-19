IMPACT Executive Scott D’Amore was a recent guest on Sitting Ringside With David Penzer to discuss the releases made by WWE last week. During the interview D’Amore stated that he wouldn’t be surprised to see some of these names show up in his promotion once their 90-day non-compete has concluded. Highlights are below.

Says this is a pattern by WWE and he could see some of the releases coming to IMPACT:

Well, I mean the one thing is—I’m kind of curious about the fact that people seem to be shocked that this happened. If you look at it historically, this is exactly what happens. They do WrestleMania, they get through that and then they make some adjustments to their talent roster. But certainly, as I was sitting and working away from my patio table, since we’re all in a pretty much ‘work at home situation’ these days in this world, but my phone started lighting up I looked some up and there is definitely some talent that I could see gracing an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

How this is just an unfortunate side effect of the wrestling business:

It’s always unfortunate when any talent gets let go, that’s one of the unfortunate sides of the business, it’s part of any business. To me—like so many of the people did last year…it’s a great opportunity for these people to take this setback and turn it into something cool and something that can propel them forward. So, I think it’ll be an interesting time over the next 90 days and we’ll see where everyone lands in July.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)