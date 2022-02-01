Pro-wrestling star and former WWE coach Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty) recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of topics, including why he finally decided to ask WWE for his release and how he’ll always be grateful to them for giving him a platform. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he just wasn’t having fun in WWE anymore:

It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started during the pandemic and everything started to change. Moreso over the last six months, I started having thoughts come into my mind. I saw people outside of WWE independent wise, AEW wise, international wise out there having fun. I just wasn’t having fun anymore. I had a great thirty years working for them and I’m so thankful for everything they did.

How he’ll always be grateful to WWE for giving him a platform: