Pro-wrestling star and former WWE coach Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty) recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of topics, including why he finally decided to ask WWE for his release and how he’ll always be grateful to them for giving him a platform. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says he just wasn’t having fun in WWE anymore:
It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started during the pandemic and everything started to change. Moreso over the last six months, I started having thoughts come into my mind. I saw people outside of WWE independent wise, AEW wise, international wise out there having fun. I just wasn’t having fun anymore. I had a great thirty years working for them and I’m so thankful for everything they did.
How he’ll always be grateful to WWE for giving him a platform:
They gave me a platform. You and I probably wouldn’t even be talking if it wasn’t for my time that. So, that’s why I say I have to be thankful for that, but I just wasn’t having fun there anymore. I’d be driving to work at the Performance Center every day and I’d have my stomach in knots. I blame a lot of it on the pandemic because that started, which seems like it started the releases and all of these people that I had coached and been friends with. Some of them became like my kids and all of a sudden they’re getting released and I’m finding out about it on Twitter. I’m their coach, I’m encouraged to build a relationship.