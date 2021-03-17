WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his new podcast with Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, and how he hopes to be able to return for a couple of matchups. Highlights are below.

On his new podcast:

“If there is anything in this world that I don’t struggle to express myself about, it’s wrestling. Y’all have seen me on TV since I was 19 when I was on ESPN [with the Global Wrestling Federation]. I’ve been setting up rings since I was 10. I’m a wrestling guy, and I’m really excited about this new show with Nick [Hausman].”

Says he’s psyched to return to in-ring action, if not for WWE then elsewhere:

“I’d be psyched to have more matches in a WWE ring. If they’re not interested, there are a lot of other places putting on great matches, too.”

Believes he could keep up with the guys if he has his knees under him:

“I didn’t leave this business on my terms. I wasted a lot of years of my life wandering around in the darkness, but I’m grateful that I still have some time left and the style has changed, which is good. The bumps are more meaningful than in my era, which is a difference, but they bump less. That extends your shelf life. I watch the product now and I think, if I had both knees under me, I could keep up with a lot of these guys. If people want me, I’ll do it, but I am also mindful of being an older guy taking up too much oxygen. That’s not what I want. If there is some room for me to have a few matches, that’s all I want.”