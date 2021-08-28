On the latest edition of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast Sean Waltman spoke about WWE’s decision to have Becky Lynch squash Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, a decision that took the WWE Universe by surprise shortly after Lynch made her grand return after being gone for a year. Highlights are below.
Calls WWE’s decision to have Lynch squash Belair a bad move:
I understand the predicament. There’s just an old way of thinking that took over here and I understand that, but it was the wrong thing to do… So there’s an old saying like, ‘If you’re going to have a replacement, the replacement needs to be of equal or greater value.’ Like for instance, I was in a really top match on all the house shows versus Razor after I turned heel. But then Scott, I think they said, “oh, he failed a drug test” that was like six months old and all of a sudden Scott’s suspended. Right? Okay, so they didn’t announce that Scott wasn’t going to be at the shows, which is kind of like this situation. When they announced that he wasn’t going to be there, the people booed. Because they wanted to see him. But then the bagpipes played and out comes Roddy and the place went nuts. We beat the shit out of each other. Anyways, we had great matches. The people are happy, and here’s the key part though, we had a great match. Okay. You can’t do that. I mean, they did it, so obviously you can do it. But I just don’t think they realized what a bad — and I know there’s probably no great choice. But that’s not the one to make.
Still believes Belair is a mega star:
Here’s the thing, Bianca is on her way to being a megastar. A lot of people are really emotionally invested in her. You can’t do that to people in this day and age. You used to be able to do it. That’s why I was saying that about the whole mentality, but everyone knows what’s going on. The fan base is incredibly educated. WWE, I’ve heard them compare themselves to Marvel. I get it, but you will never see Marvel — Marvel, when it comes to fan service, they’re amazing. This ain’t it. You can’t shit on a huge portion of your fanbase like that. I’m a huge Becky Lynch fan… But this did her no favors. It was just unbelievable. Bianca, she’s a thoroughbred. There’s just no way — it’s just totally unbelievable that she would get beat that quick by anybody on that f**king roster.
