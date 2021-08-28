On the latest edition of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast Sean Waltman spoke about WWE’s decision to have Becky Lynch squash Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, a decision that took the WWE Universe by surprise shortly after Lynch made her grand return after being gone for a year. Highlights are below.

Calls WWE’s decision to have Lynch squash Belair a bad move:

I understand the predicament. There’s just an old way of thinking that took over here and I understand that, but it was the wrong thing to do… So there’s an old saying like, ‘If you’re going to have a replacement, the replacement needs to be of equal or greater value.’ Like for instance, I was in a really top match on all the house shows versus Razor after I turned heel. But then Scott, I think they said, “oh, he failed a drug test” that was like six months old and all of a sudden Scott’s suspended. Right? Okay, so they didn’t announce that Scott wasn’t going to be at the shows, which is kind of like this situation. When they announced that he wasn’t going to be there, the people booed. Because they wanted to see him. But then the bagpipes played and out comes Roddy and the place went nuts. We beat the shit out of each other. Anyways, we had great matches. The people are happy, and here’s the key part though, we had a great match. Okay. You can’t do that. I mean, they did it, so obviously you can do it. But I just don’t think they realized what a bad — and I know there’s probably no great choice. But that’s not the one to make.