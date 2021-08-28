WWE star and former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about a variety of different topics, including how she wouldn’t mind pursuing a journey in acting now that she’s broken out of her introverted shell in WWE. Highlights are below.

What she would pursue if she wasn’t wrestling:

“If I wasn’t in this industry, I don’t know, that’s tough. I went to school for diet after having my eating disorder. So I don’t know if I’d be working at an eating disorder clinic or if I’d be pursuing acting. I’m very introverted as a person. I don’t think I would be able to pursue acting if it wasn’t for breaking out of my shell in WWE.”

Calls WWE home but would love to give acting a try:

“WWE will always be home. That’s always where I’ll be, but I would love to see what happens if I tried to go for acting. I’ve been working with an acting coach for the last ten months and everything I’m doing right now character-based wise is a lot of acting and a lot of fun. I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine. For now, WWE is home.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)