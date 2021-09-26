Sean Waltman made an appearance on Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, if WWE was the only option he had after he got fired from WCW in 1998:

“Well, pretty much, but when the negotiations started happening, WWE leaked the offer they sent me, and they really low balled the sh*t out of me on the offer and put it out there in public. It was the only thing that almost made me say, ‘F**k you. I’m going back.’ There was a certain amount of money that I wasn’t going to go for any less. I ended up going for a little bit less than that number that I put in my head, but I got some other perks in lieu of that, that they probably wish they hadn’t given me.

It was 180 days a year, but you can only work me 15 days a month so you can’t run me into the ground. Then I told all my friends that’s what I got and they wanted it too. The truth is, Paul (Triple H) called me and said, ‘Shawn’s (Shawn Michaels) going to be out and we want to keep DX going.’ I knew regardless that I didn’t want to not be a part of that because I knew it was going to blow up. I really did, especially if I was coming in with some of that NWO clout still attached.”