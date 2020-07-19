Second Swamp Fight Poster for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules”

As seen in the tweet below, WWE has released a new dedicated horror-themed poster for tonight’s non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.
This poster was inspired by horror classic Friday The 13th, and is the second promotional poster for the Wyatt Swamp Fight. Tonight’s cinematic-style match was previously recorded, rumored to set up the return of The Fiend vs. Strowman at WWE SummerSlam.
You can click here for our live coverage of tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Below is the new Strowman vs. Wyatt poster, along with some of the other posters released for tonight’s show:
WWE have revealed another poster for Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/CxesuL1HtX
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 19, 2020
Wyatt Swamp Fight… RUN #BrayWyatt #ExtremeRules #WyattSwampFight pic.twitter.com/QmfD6Lo9Mm
— Eric Rousseau (@SOAismyReligion) July 15, 2020
WWE have revealed another dedicated match poster ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
Asuka vs Sasha Banks 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/EUqLWrrFRW
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 16, 2020
All 👀 on The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules. @reymysterio @wwerollins #EyeForAnEye pic.twitter.com/qguLUujTs7
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
WWE have revealed another unique poster for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
Nikki Cross vs Bayley 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6PgVW9Fmfy
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Gallows, Anderson, Sabin, Shelley, EC3, EY, and Heath Among Free Agent Arrivals at Slammiversary 2020
- Eric Young Returns To IMPACT At Tonight’s Slammiversary
- Bret Hart Reveals Vince McMahon Never Paid Stu Hart For Stampede Wrestling, Says He Owed $750,000
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?