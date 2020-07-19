Second Swamp Fight Poster for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules”

As seen in the tweet below, WWE has released a new dedicated horror-themed poster for tonight’s non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

This poster was inspired by horror classic Friday The 13th, and is the second promotional poster for the Wyatt Swamp Fight. Tonight’s cinematic-style match was previously recorded, rumored to set up the return of The Fiend vs. Strowman at WWE SummerSlam.

You can click here for our live coverage of tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Below is the new Strowman vs. Wyatt poster, along with some of the other posters released for tonight’s show:

WWE have revealed another poster for Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/CxesuL1HtX — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 19, 2020

WWE have revealed another dedicated match poster ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Asuka vs Sasha Banks 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/EUqLWrrFRW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 16, 2020

WWE have revealed another unique poster for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Nikki Cross vs Bayley 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6PgVW9Fmfy — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 14, 2020

