AEW has just announced on Twitter that they’ve signed wrestling star Serena Deeb to a contract. Deeb appeared on Dynamite several weeks ago in a singles-matchup against NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa, where she took the champ to the limit but came up short in defeat.

Welcome to the team…

Serena Deeb is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/dgS5v7tJYu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 21, 2020

Deeb regularly appeared on WWE television as a member of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society back in 2010, then returned in 2018 to compete in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She would later be hired as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. She’s also accomplished feats in other promotions such as TNA, SHIMMER, and OVW where she’s a former six-time women’s champion.