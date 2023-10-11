AEW’s Serpentico recently discussed his role as a producer for the company in an interview with I Just Wanna Talk To Friends. He shed light on the responsibilities involved and the creative outlet the position offers. Serpentico’s insights into his transition into backstage work for AEW are as follows:

Serpentico described the multifaceted nature of his role as a producer, emphasizing its creative aspects:

“We get with talent before the show and talk about whatever match we have. My job is to give the best ideas and present the best idea possible for TV and advance whatever story we have going on. While they are wrestling, I’m on a headset in the back talking to the production crew, the camera, the director, telling them, ‘this is going to happen soon, this might happen next,’ trying to get the best shots and cameras angles and also timing the show. I have direct feed to the referee and they have direct contact to the wrestlers, so we all have communication. I also have contact with Tony [Tony Khan], who is right next to us, giving play-by-play or advice on something he wants to see and we go from there. I usually do that two or three times a night depending on how big the show is.”

Serpentico further explained the evolution of his role, noting the reduced intensity with an expanded coaching team:

“Now, we have more coaches than before, so it’s less hectic and we can spread the wealth more. It’s an aspect of the business I started doing last October [October 2022] and it’s a blast. I always wanted to have a ‘what’s next?’ in wrestling, I never wanted to wrestle and go, ‘I’m done…now what do I do?’ I wanted to be able to transition into something after I’m done wacking my head, and that’s the perfect avenue. I can still get my creative stuff out of my idea that way. I have ideas that just don’t work for me, Angelico, or Luther. ‘Hey, how about you try this. We can’t do it, see if it works for your character, fits the matches, fits the storyline.’ It’s very rewarding.”

Serpentico’s insight into his transition and the creative opportunities his producer role affords highlights the dynamic nature of backstage contributions in the world of professional wrestling.

