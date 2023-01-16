Seth Rollins has become one of the mainstays in WWE since making his main roster debut in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield.

He is a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Rollins has never outright headlined the Show of Shows, even though he won the WWE Title when cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Rollins took to Twitter to state his feeling of wanting to main event Mania. Rollins is set to participate in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He tweeted: