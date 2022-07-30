Fightful Select has some news and notes regarding tonight’s WWE SummerSlam:

Big E did media work for WWE and attended the tryouts this week. However, he’s not in town for SummerSlam.

There’s no word yet on whether Edge and Bayley are in town. As previously reported by Pwinsider.com, Bayley had been scheduled to be backstage. Edge was supposed to return on Monday’s Raw, but something changed.

Maximum Male Models were planned to be featured on SummerSlam as of early Saturday morning in some capacity.

Finally, Seth Rollins was pulled from media obligations on Friday. There’s no word as to why he was pulled. His planned SummerSlam bout with Riddle was nixed from the card earlier in the week.