WWE superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke to the media at the WrestleMania 39 launch party, where the former grand-slam champion discussed a number of different topics, including Triple H being in charge and how Shawn Michaels is his dream Mania opponent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How exciting WWE is now that Triple H is in charge:

It’s exciting man, it’s very exciting [working for Triple H now]. Like I was saying in a couple interviews, it’s a brand new world. It’s a lot of the same but just a little bit different. It’s like kind of stepping into a wormhole into some parallel universe where it’s all WWE, it’s all the same people that you knew and love, you worked with before but now it’s just going in a different direction and so I’m very excited to see what the next six months look like and see where we end up. Triple H is awesome. Someone who has been a mentor to me for a long, long time and I’m very excited to see where he takes WWE.

Says Shawn Michaels is his dream WrestleMania opponent:

Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels baby [is my WrestleMania dream opponent] … Shawn? I’ve teased him a little bit about it. I think after his last coming out of retirement match, I don’t know if he’s ever coming back again [Rollins laughed].

