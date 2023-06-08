WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins says he and company officials know they need to put in work to make the new title as big as it feels.

Rollins recently spoke with Mark Andrews for his “My Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast, and talked about how WWE needed the new title because of all the talent they have. He also said he thinks they’re underselling the title just a bit when it’s billed as the workrate title of WWE.

“I think just kind of calling it the workrate title is a little bit underselling it,” he said. “At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock full of talent. There’s too much to have one champion that’s not around very much. I think the fact that we have so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists. If we had a weak roster and things weren’t good and stuff wasn’t hot, it would be a different story.

“It might be fine to just have one champ who isn’t around and didn’t want to make live events but that’s just not the case. We’re selling out left and right. We’re hot from here to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paris, France, Mexico City, it doesn’t matter, we’re selling out left and right and we need to have a World Heavyweight Champion on the men’s side to represent that level of competition.”

Rollins continued and commented on putting in the work to make his title the biggest in pro wrestling.

“We’re going to put in the work to build this title to be as big as any championship in wrestling,” he promised. “We’re not naive to think that we don’t need to put in that work, we know that it needs to happen but like I said, you’ve got the roster and the guys and the crew who are willing to put in time to make it feel as big as it is.”

Rollins was challenged by Bron Breakker on Tuesday night, to bring his title to WWE NXT for a match. He still has not responded as of this writing. Rollins’ next big main roster program is expected to be with Finn Balor.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.