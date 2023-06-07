Monday’s RAW main event saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over Damian Priest. The post-match face-off with Finn Balor led to speculation on WWE doing Balor vs. Rollins next.

In an update, it was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that Balor vs. Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title is planned for WWE Money In the Bank on July 1 in London.

It’s possible that Rollins has other challengers in the lead-up to Money In the Bank, but Balor is set to be his next big program.

Unless they wrestle before then, Money In the Bank will mark the 9th singles TV bout between Balor and Rollins. Their first came at SummerSlam 2016 for the vacant WWE Universal Title, which Balor won but had to relinquish the next night due to injury. Their most recent match saw Rollins pick up a win on the May 8 RAW. The series is currently at 7-2 with Rollins up.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.