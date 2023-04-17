WWE has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
The Visionary Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with The Miz.
BREAKING: @WWERollins will go one-on-one with @mikethemiz tomorrow night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/0xA6kVmSYF
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2023
Below is the updated card for Monday’s RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas:
* Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match
* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch
* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz