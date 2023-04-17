WWE has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Visionary Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with The Miz.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas:

* Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch

* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz