AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check it out below.
-Frankie Kazarian versus Alan Angels
-Lance Archer versus Fuego Del Sol
-Jora Johl versus Jay Lethal
-Red Velvet versus Skye Blue
-Willow Nightingale versus Leyla Hirsch
-Dark Order versus Chaos Project
-Diamante/Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura versus LMK/Paris Van Dale/LMK
