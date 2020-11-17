Several Impact Wrestling talents may become free agents soon.

Impact filmed their last set of 2020 TV tapings this week and there are several wrestlers who have not re-signed new contracts, according to Fightful Select. Unless terms are reached on new deals, we will not be seeing those wrestlers in action at the next set of TV tapings.

One of the wrestlers is Ethan Page. He will become a free agent at the end of this year. Page’s tag team partner in The North, Josh Alexander, will remain with the company.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.