Several matches have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Under Siege event.

It was announced on last night’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact that new Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege.

Alexander won the title from Moose at Rebellion, and then retained over Moose in last night’s rematch. Ishii defeated Jonah at Rebellion.

It was also announced that The Briscoes will challenge Violent By Design for the Impact World Tag Team Titles, while Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz will defend against Havok. One more title match was confirmed with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie defending against ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who dropped the AAA title to Valkyrie at Rebellion.

The Briscoes earned their title shot by defeating Heath and Rhino on last night’s show.

There will also be a big ten-man tag team match at Rebellion with Honor No More taking on The Bullet Club.

The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.