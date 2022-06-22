Several matches for NJPW Strong: High Alert have been announced.

Hiromu Takahashi will make his NJPW Strong debut by taking on Clark Connors. Mascara Dorada will face United Empire’s TJP. Bullet Club’s Hikuleo will face the returning Big Damo, formerly Killian Dain in WWE.

Here is the updated card for the show that takes place on July 24th in Charlotte, NC: