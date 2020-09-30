Two new title matches have been announced for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road special, which will air on October 3 via Impact Plus.
It was announced that X Division Champion Rohit Raju will defend in a “Defeat Rohit Challenge” while Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Title against Susie.
Below is the updated card for Saturday’s Victory Road event:
Impact World Heavyweight Title Match:
Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young (c)
Impact Knockouts Title Match
Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
Impact X Division Title Match – Defeat Rohit Challenge
TBA vs. Rohit Raju (c)
Unsanctioned Match
Rhino and Heath vs. Reno Scum (c)
Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace
Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers
