Two new title matches have been announced for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road special, which will air on October 3 via Impact Plus.

It was announced that X Division Champion Rohit Raju will defend in a “Defeat Rohit Challenge” while Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Title against Susie.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s Victory Road event:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match:

Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X Division Title Match – Defeat Rohit Challenge

TBA vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Rhino and Heath vs. Reno Scum (c)

Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.