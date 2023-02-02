WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E, Bayley, Natalya, Carmella, Maryse, Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA on Wednesday to film episodes for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune.

The WWE Superstars were paired with fans for the games. PWInsider adds that the episodes will air during the last week of March, in conjunction with WrestleMania 39 Week.

The Wheel of Fortune social media team also filmed a lot of content that will be released that week as well.

Below are photos and videos from Wednesday’s taping:

Wheel of many fortunes 🔮🥠 & guys are you kidding me look at Vanna White 😍 ICONIC pic.twitter.com/lMm4JJ1xOy — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 2, 2023

I had the best day!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/029aY84QYp — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 2, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.