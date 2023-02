WWE will hold SmackDown from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,849 tickets and there are 1,051 left. It’s set up for 7,900. Here is the updated card for the show:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team title contender’s tournament finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)