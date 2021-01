Shane Helms took to Twitter to reflect on the anniversary of his match with A.J. Styles on WWE Metal. In doing so, he mentioned that he received heat from the WWE for allowing A.J. to get too much offense in. Here’s what he had to say:

I did everything in my power to get AJ hired at a time when WWE didn’t know about him. Even got heat for letting an “unknown” do too much. I knew he was good even back then. And now he’s one of the best in the world. Incredible journey.